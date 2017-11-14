Hartnell will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

The veteran forward has been solid as a power-play specialist for Nashville this season, notching two goals and two assists on the man advantage in 16 games, so the Predators will need to find a suitable replacement for the duration of his absence. Hartnell, who has totaled four goals and three assists this campaign, could be on the shelf until mid-December, making him a lock to be placed on injured reserve.