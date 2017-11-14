Predators' Scott Hartnell: Out 3-5 weeks
Hartnell will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks due to a lower-body injury.
The veteran forward has been solid as a power-play specialist for Nashville this season, notching two goals and two assists on the man advantage in 16 games, so the Predators will need to find a suitable replacement for the duration of his absence. Hartnell, who has totaled four goals and three assists this campaign, could be on the shelf until mid-December, making him a lock to be placed on injured reserve.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Out with lower-body injury•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Exits game Saturday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Promoted to top line Saturday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Back on ice•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Absent from practice•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Nets pair of goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...