Hartnell is "out right now" with a lower-body injury according to head coach Pete Laviolette.

Hartnell left Saturday's game with what was then an undisclosed injury. Now we know a little more about what's bothering him, and being declared "out right now" also makes it sound likely that Hartnell will miss Tuesday's game against the Capitals.

