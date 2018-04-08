Hartnell returned from a three-game absence as a healthy scratch for Saturday's regular-season finale against Columbus. He subbed in for the Viktor Arvidsson (rest) on the top line, and recorded a power-play assist in 14:33 of ice time.

With the Preds set to begin their first-round playoff series against the Avalanche in the coming week, it's unclear what Hartnell's role will be. The 35-year-old averaged less than 10 minutes per game down the stretch and was a healthy scratch six times over the last 20 games of the regular season. He could either prove to be a late-round steal in your playoff pool, or a complete bust. Further, his one-year contract with the Preds is set to expire after this season, so Hartnell will likely be looking to ply his trade with a new team come October.