Predators' Scott Hartnell: Promoted to top line Saturday
Hartnell recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings. He saw ice time of 17:22 skating on the first line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.
Hartnell now has seven points in 14 games, putting him on pace to eclipse the 37 points he scored last season with the Blue Jackets. He continues to boast significant fantasy upside, especially now that he's worked himself into a top-six role. Feel free to pluck him from your league's waiver wire if he's still available.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Back on ice•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Absent from practice•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Nets pair of goals•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Enjoying more ice time•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Could be primed for scoring-line role with Preds•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Joins forward ranks in Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...