Hartnell recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings. He saw ice time of 17:22 skating on the first line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

Hartnell now has seven points in 14 games, putting him on pace to eclipse the 37 points he scored last season with the Blue Jackets. He continues to boast significant fantasy upside, especially now that he's worked himself into a top-six role. Feel free to pluck him from your league's waiver wire if he's still available.