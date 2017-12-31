Predators' Scott Hartnell: Scores fifth goal in victory
Hartnell scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Hartnell hadn't scored since Nov.3 against Anaheim and is stuck on just eight points through 24 contests. He saw just 10:26 of ice time Saturday and is currently skating in a bottom-six role. Hartnell can be of value in some very deep leagues due to his 47 PIM or the occasional power-play marker, but at this stage in his career, it's best to avoid him in most formats.
