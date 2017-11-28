Hartnell (lower body) skated with his teammates Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

One of the league's grittier offensive producers, Hartnell remains on injured reserve, and there's little doubt that he'll miss his eighth straight game Tuesday. He's added four goals, three helpers and four power-play points through 16 contests this season.

