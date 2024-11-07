Wedgewood will protect the road goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Brooks

Wedgewood will get the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros started Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals. The 32-year-old Wedgewood will be making just his third start of the season, having allowed seven goals on 48 shots across his first two outings. Given the back-to-back and the quality of the opponent, Wedgewood is a risky option for fantasy managers.