Wedgewood stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing Juuse Saros to begin the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey out-shot Nashville 45-21 on the night, and the final result would have been even more lopsided has it not been for the two Predators goalies. Wedgewood hasn't gotten a start since Nov. 14, and through five appearances on the season he sports a shaky 3.69 GAA and .878 save percentage. Monday's strong effort in relief could earn him more playing time, and Wedgewood should start one of this weekend's contests, either Friday at home against Tampa Bay or Saturday in Minnesota.