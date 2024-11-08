Wedgewood stopped 28 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Wedgewood has struggled massively in his three appearances this season, giving up at least three goals each time en route to a 1-2-0 record, a 4.37 GAA and a subpar .841 save percentage. Wedgewood shouldn't be targeted in any fantasy format going forward, both due to his struggles but also due to his backup role behind Juuse Saros.