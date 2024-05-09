Stastney (upper body) was sent to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Stasney missed the last three games of the Predators' first-round series loss to Vancouver due to an upper-body injury, but his demotion to the minors suggests he's now healthy. The 24-year-old defender picked up four points through 20 top-level appearances during the regular season.
