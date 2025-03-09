Stastney notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Stastney had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' goal in overtime. The 25-year-old Stastney has earned an assist in consecutive games while stepping into a top-four role and a power-play spot in recent contests. He's a lock to be in the lineup as long as Roman Josi (upper body) is out, though the Predators were forced into dressing seven defensemen with no spare healthy forwards on the roster. Fantasy managers in deep formats may get some value out of Stastney, who has two assists, 10 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 11 appearances. Brady Skjei remains the safest healthy blueliner to roster from Nashville.