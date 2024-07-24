Stastney's arbitration hearing will see him sign a two-year, $1.675 million contract with Nashville on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stastney's deal will be a two-way contract in year one before converting to a one-way deal for the 2025-26 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner has just 28 games of NHL experience in which he recorded two goals on 20 shots, four assists and 38 blocks. Given his two-way status for the upcoming campaign, Stastney figures to split his time between the AHL and NHL.