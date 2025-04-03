Stastney will miss Thursday's game against Nashville due to an upper-body injury.
Stastney has three assists in 22 appearances in 2024-25. His absence will probably result in Nashville dressing 12 forwards and six defensemen after utilizing an 11-7 split in its last game Tuesday, which would lead to Ozzy Wiesblatt drawing into the lineup. Stastney is considered day-to-day, so he might be an option to return Sunday versus Montreal.
