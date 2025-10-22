Predators' Spencer Stastney: Garners helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stastney registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
The helper was Stastney's first point in seven games this season. The 25-year-old has held down a steady role on the third pairing, though he could be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup once Nicolas Hague (upper body) returns from injured reserve. Stastney has added four shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.
