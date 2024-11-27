Stastney (personal) was activated off non-roster and sent to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday, per the AHL transaction page.
Stastney hasn't played this season. He had two goals and four points in 20 outings with Nashville as well as five goals and 20 points in 44 AHL appearances during the 2023-24 regular season.
