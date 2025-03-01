Stastney was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.
Stastney played seven games earlier in the season with the Predators and failed to hit the scoresheet. Stastney had two goals and 11 assists in 23 AHL games before his recall. The Predators placed Roman Josi (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Sent down Sunday•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Up from minors•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Heads to minors•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Designated to non-roster list•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Awarded two-year deal•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Assigned to AHL Milwaukee•