Stastney was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Stastney won't be a direct replacement for Thomas Novak (upper body), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Instead, the blueliner will provide some cover in case Ryan McDonagh (lower body) is unable to face the Ducks on Tuesday. For his part, the 23-year-old Stastney has just eight games of NHL experience in which he registered two assists, nine shots and nine blocks while averaging 17:37 of ice time.