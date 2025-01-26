Stastney was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Stastney will return to the AHL after serving as a healthy scratch in three of the Preds' previous four games. The 25-year-old defenseman has gone scoreless in seven NHL games this season.
More News
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Up from minors•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Heads to minors•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Designated to non-roster list•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Awarded two-year deal•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Assigned to AHL Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Spencer Stastney: Deemed week-to-week•