Stastney scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Stastney is helping his case for staying in the lineup with a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 25-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances this season. He's already matched his career high in points for one NHL campaign, but he'll need to stay sharp to fend off any challenges for playing time from Nick Blankenburg.