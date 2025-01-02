Stastney was called up by Nashville on Thursday, according to John Glennon of NHL.com.

Stastney has a goal and three points in 10 outings with AHL Milwaukee in 2024-25. He's up from the minors since defensemen Adam Wilsby (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) are both dealing with injuries. If Wilsby and Lauzon can't play Friday versus Vancouver, then Stastney would likely draw into the lineup as a member of the third pairing.