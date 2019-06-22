Santini has been traded to Nashville, along with Jeremy Davies and two second-round draft picks, in exchange for P.K. Subban, reports TSN.ca.

It's a huge deal, but a bit of a shocker. Santini is 24, but has been a fringe NHL defender to date. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 39 games in 2018-19 and has 21 points in 114 games in his career. But there must be something to the guy's game for the defensive gurus in Nashville to want him. Santini may not be a fantasy play, but he could develop into the kind of on-ice presence that is the perfect fit in the NHL.