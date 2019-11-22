Predators' Steve Santini: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Nashville reassigned Santini to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Santini drew into two games during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging just 9:33 of ice time per contest. The 24-year-old blueliner will spend the majority of the campaign in the minors, so he can be ignored for fantasy purposes.
