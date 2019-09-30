Santini was designated for waivers by the Predators on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Santini -- who was acquired from the Devils as part of the P.K. Subban deal -- couldn't unseat Matt Irwin or Yannick Weber for a spot on the 23-man roster. The 24-year-old Santini will report to AH Binghamton if he clears waivers, but figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups should an injury crop up on the blue line.