Predators' Steve Santini: Waived for reassignment
Santini was designated for waivers by the Predators on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Santini -- who was acquired from the Devils as part of the P.K. Subban deal -- couldn't unseat Matt Irwin or Yannick Weber for a spot on the 23-man roster. The 24-year-old Santini will report to AH Binghamton if he clears waivers, but figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups should an injury crop up on the blue line.
