Stamkos recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Stamkos has made noise with the man advantage in November, earning four of his five points this month on the power play. He's also taken a minus-2 rating and added 10 shots on net. The 34-year-old is up to eight points (six on the power play), 42 shots, 15 hits and a minus-10 rating through 15 contests. Stamkos is playing on the top line, but it would be encouraging to see him and his Predators teammates start to generate more even-strength offense.