Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

A 13-game point drought for Stamkos got erased midway through the first period when he helped set up a Ryan O'Reilly tally. The 35-year-old then found the back of the net himself in the second before having a hand in O'Reilly second goal of the night in the final frame. Stamkos' first season in Nashville has not gone according to plan, and the former Lightning star has a meager 18 goals and 36 points in 61 appearances with a minus-21 rating. His streak of three straight seasons with more than 30 goals and 80 points will come to an end in 2024-25, but Stamkos still has time to put together a strong finish to the campaign.