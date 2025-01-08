Stamkos (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Jets, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Stamkos was hurt in the second period and didn't play in the third. He was also held off the scoresheet, ending a three-game point streak. More information on Stamkos' status should be available prior to Saturday's game at home against the Capitals. Since Luke Evangelista (lower body) also got hurt Tuesday, the Predators may need to make some moves later in the week to replenish their forward group, though Zachary L'Heureux will be back from a suspension Saturday.