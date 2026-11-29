Stamkos notched a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Stamkos fed off the momentum from Nils Hoglander's goal just over two minutes into the contest, as the former doubled Nashville's lead just 68 seconds later. Across 26 contests this season, the 36-year-old Stamkos is up to 13 goals, 25 points, 59 shots on net, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots. The 19-year NHL veteran continues to inch closer to 1,300 career regular-season points, as he needs just 19 to reach that milestone. He's a strong fantasy option in both points-only leagues and category-based formats.