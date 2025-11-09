Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Stamkos may be warming up, as he's scored twice over the last three games. The 35-year-old had gone nine contests without a point prior to this improved stretch, though his struggles haven't cost him a top-six spot. Stamkos is up to three goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, 11 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 17 outings this season, which isn't particularly useful for fantasy managers.