Stamkos logged two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

This was Stamkos' second multi-point effort in a row as he tries to make up for his recent 13-game slump. He set up tallies by Brady Skjei and Luke Evangelista in Thursday's win. Stamkos is up to 38 points (14 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 52 hits, 33 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 62 appearances -- he's on pace for his worst non-injury-shortened season since his rookie year.