Stamkos scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Stamkos found the back of the net in the first period and opened the scoring for the Predators with his 10th goal of the campaign following a set-up from Peter Forsberg. The veteran center has been peaking into form of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven contests, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) in that span.
More News
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Sparks offense in win•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Sets up power-play tally•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Records power-play goal Saturday•