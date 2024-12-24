Stamkos scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Stamkos found the back of the net in the first period and opened the scoring for the Predators with his 10th goal of the campaign following a set-up from Peter Forsberg. The veteran center has been peaking into form of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven contests, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) in that span.