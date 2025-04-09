Stamkos notched two power-play goals and two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

This was Stamkos' first multi-point effort since March 8. The well-decorated center now sits just four power-play goals shy of tying Dino Ciccarelli for 10th all-time in NHL history. Stamkos has scored in three straight games and has six points in that span, so he appears to be ending 2024-25 on a strong note after registering just one assist over seven outings prior to this streak. On the season, the 35-year-old has accounted for 27 markers (14 with the man advantage), 24 helpers and a minus-32 rating over 78 appearances.