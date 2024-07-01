Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Nashville on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stamkos will don a different sweater for the first time in his 16-year NHL career, having played 1082 regular-season games for the Lightning since they drafted him back in 2008. The two-time Stanley Cup champion should immediately move into a first-line role while also taking a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. Stamkos has reached the 80-point mark in each of the last three seasons and there is no reason to expect 2024-25 to be any different.