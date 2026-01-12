Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, and logged three hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Stamkos had gone three contests without a point, ending a stretch of 17 points in 12 outings where he didn't have a multi-game dry spell. The 35-year-old has still made significant improvements compared to earlier in the season, with Sunday's effort getting him to the 30-point mark on the year. He has 19 goals, 30 points (nine on the power play), 107 shots on net, 43 hits, 20 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances so far.