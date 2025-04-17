Stamkos notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Stamkos racked up four goals and four assists over the last seven games of the season. The 35-year-old forward showed some signs of decline in his first year with the Predators, ending up with 53 points (21 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 66 hits, 46 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-36 rating over 82 appearances. He's missed just five games over the last four years, which is impressive given the durability concerns earlier in his career. Still, he shot 15.6 percent this year, in line with his career average -- his lack of production is almost exclusively due to the Predators' overall struggles and his own drop in shot volume.