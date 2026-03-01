Predators' Steven Stamkos: Reaches 30-goal mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Stamkos has five goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 36-year-old has netted 24 of his goals since the start of December, reversing what looked to be a second straight down season at the start of the campaign. Stamkos is back to the 30-goal mark for the 10th time in his 18 NHL seasons, and he's added 16 assists, 148 shots on net, 68 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 59 appearances.
