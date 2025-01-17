Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos has scored three goals and recorded four points over his last two games, and it seems the two-game stretch in which he went pointless between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 was nothing more than a bump on the road for the 34-year-old veteran. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in six games in January.