Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores four goals Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored four goals in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.
Stamkos scored four goals in a single game for the second time in his career and also tied the franchise record for most goals in a single game. He's up to 594 career goals, good for 22nd best in league history, and he seems to be getting hot in recent weeks. Stamkos has scored in five of the Predators' last eight games, tallying eight goals, two assists, 25 shots and eight hits in that span.
