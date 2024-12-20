Stamkos scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Stamkos extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists) with the second-period tally, which put Nashville ahead 3-1. The forward has clicked since moving to the top line between Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. Stamkos is up to nine goals, 19 points, 77 shots on net, 28 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 33 appearances. Still, he'd have to go on a massive run to avoid missing the point-per-game mark for the first time since 2020-21 and the first time in a full-length season since 2015-16.