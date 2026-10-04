Stamkos scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Stamkos tied the game for the Predators with a one-timer from the left circle at 4:46 of the first period, just under four minutes after Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring for Dallas. The tally was Stamkos' 625th career goal, moving him into a tie with Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla for 17th on the NHL's all-time list. Stamkos has opened the 2026-27 season with points in back-to-back games after he delivered an assist in the 3-1 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 1.