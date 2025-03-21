Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Stamkos has been putting up solid numbers in recent weeks and has found the back of the net six times, while also adding five assists, across his 10 appearances in March. The 35-year-old veteran is having a down season for his standards, though, and unless something extraordinary happens, this will be the first season since 2020-21 in which he doesn't reach the 40-goal plateau. Through 68 contests, he's up to 23 goals and 44 total points.