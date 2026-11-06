Stamkos scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Stamkos' tally came in overtime to give the Predators a third straight win, all against fairly tough opponents. The 36-year-old has scored twice over those games. He's up to nine goals, 17 points, 39 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating across 16 appearances. Stamkos should remain productive as long as he's in a top-six role, which is unlikely to change any time soon.