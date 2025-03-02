Stamkos was held off the scoresheet for the 12th straight game in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders.

Stamkos had three shots on net but also went minus-3. Even worse was his ill-fated pass while the Predators had an extra attacker on the ice, which went into Nashville's vacated net. That goal was credited to Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin as the last member of the scoring team to touch the puck. If nothing else, this performance should light a fire under Stamkos, who is stuck on 33 points with a minus-23 rating, 125 shots on net, 51 hits and 34 PIM across 59 appearances in his first year with Nashville.