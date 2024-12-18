Stamkos collected two assists in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

He set up tallies by Jonathan Marchessault in the first period and Adam Wilsby in the third, and Stamkos extended his current point streak to a modest four games in the process. The 34-year-old center has struggled overall in his first season away from Tampa Bay, but he may be getting more comfortable in Nashville -- over the last 14 contests, Stamkos has produced four goals and 10 points with 27 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-minus rating of zero.