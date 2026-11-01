Stamkos scored a regulation goal and got the winner in the shootout in a 5-4 victory against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Stammer was as clutch as ever -- his goal tied the game on the power play in the third period to force the extra frame. He tied Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's all-time power-play goals list (246). Stamkos has had a strong start to 2026-27. He has eight goals, eight assists, nine power-play points (four goals, five assists) and 33 shots in 14 games. That's impressive for a 36-year-old veteran with 1,260 regular season and another 128 playoff games on his odometer.