Stamkos scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Stamkos ended a five-game point drought, as well as a seven-game stretch without a goal, when he opened the scoring at 4:37 of the second period. That was all Jake Oettinger gave up, and the Stars rallied in the third to take the win. Stamkos is now at 24 goals, 46 points, 161 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 PIM, 41 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating over 76 appearances in a disappointing first season in Nashville.