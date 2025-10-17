Predators' Steven Stamkos: Tallies on power play
Stamkos scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Stamkos has his first goal of the season, but he's produced just two points through five contests. The 35-year-old has added 10 shots and a minus-2 rating. He was moved up to the top line Thursday, likely in an effort to spark his offense alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly. With question marks surrounding Nashville's scoring as a whole, Stamkos carries moderate risk in fantasy if he can't help turn things around.
