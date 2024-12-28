Stamkos scored a power-play goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Stamkos has four goals and five assists over his last eight games, getting on the scoresheet in seven of them. He and Jonathan Marchessault assisted on each other's goals Friday. Stamkos is up to 22 points (12 on the power play), 82 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 36 appearances this season, but he's found success centering Marchessault and Filip Forsberg in recent weeks.