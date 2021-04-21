Jeannot was recalled from the taxi squad Wednesday.
Jeannot will be available for Wednesday's game against Chicago. He has dressed for Nashville's last five goals and scored against the Blackhawks on Monday, so Jeannot will likely be thrust right back into a fourth-line role for this rematch.
