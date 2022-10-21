Jeannot scored a goal and drew an assist, but the Predators fell to the Blue Jackets 5-3 Thursday.

Jeannot, who has connected during consecutive contests, scored to open the scoring Thursday. The 25-year-old right winger is heating up after a cool start. Jeannot was held pointless during the Predators' opening four games, generating just five shots and absorbing a minus-2 rating. Jeannot's second goal developed Thursday after driving to the net and executing a give-and-go with linemate Colton Sissons. Jeannot's initial scoring attempt was blocked, but he paused at the side of the net and scored on the rebound. Jeannot's line, also featuring Yakov Trenin, accounted for a combined six points (two goals and four assists).