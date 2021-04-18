Jeannot was designated for the taxi squad Sunday.
Jeannot has played in the last four games with the Predators, recording a goal and 18 hits. The 23-year-old will stick with the big club for now, and he could draw into the lineup for Monday's home matchup against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Back on active roster•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Shifts to active roster•